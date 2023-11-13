Woman Shoots Armed Man Five Times to Save Individual Under Attack

An armed woman in Shelby, North Carolina, intervened to save a man under attack on November 6, 2023, shooting the attacker five times.

The Shelby Star reported that the woman witnessed a man get shot twice around 6:30 p.m. and she opened fire on the attacker.

Shelby police Capt. Seth Treadway said the two men had been involved in an argument a half hour earlier. “Then they kind of go their separate ways and about a half an hour after Unterio [Jolly] shows up with a gun and shoots (the man) in the face and the shoulder. Right after he does that… a concerned citizen shoots back trying to protect (the man) and hits Jolly about five times. She shoots him five times.”

FOX News noted that the woman who intervened was a concealed carry permit holder in legal possession of her firearm.

Jolly is in critical but stable condition.

Police came to the conclusion that Jolly was allegedly the initial aggressor in the confrontation with the other individual.

