The shooter is dead and one innocent is injured following a Friday afternoon shooting at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord.

The hospital is for psychiatric treatment.

State Police Col. Mark Hall said the shooting was contained in the front lobby of the hospital, WMUR reported.

No patients were injured in the incident.

New Hampshire State Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 4 p.m.:

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims. Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023

Roughly half of an hour later, New Hampshire’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management tweeted that the incident was over:

The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYGDgLxcOG — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

The Associated Press noted that the New Hampshire State Hospital “has roughly 185 beds…[and] is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in New Hampshire.”

