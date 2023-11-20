At Least 24 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 24 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 10:35 p.m. Friday, when a 26-year-old man was shot “in the first-block of East 110th Street.”He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 37-year-old who was also shot in the incident is hospitalized and in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night after allegedly getting into an altercation with a 33-year-old man inside a home located “in the 100-block of North Parkside Avenue.”

CBS News noted that “two males of unknown age” were found shot to death “in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place” just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. ABC 7 described the two deceased individuals as “young males.”

The Sun-Times maintains a database, which shows that 532 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through November 19, 2023.

