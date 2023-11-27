At least 30 people were shot, one of them fatally, over Thanksgiving weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 25 people were shot in the Windy City by Saturday night alone, with one of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

One of the non-fatal shootings was as a drive-by incident just after midnight on Thursday that left five teens wounded near the United Center. The teens ranged from 15 to 18 years in age and, although wounded, were in good condition.

CBS News noted that by Monday morning the total number of shooting victims in Chicago for the Thanksgiving Weekend has reached at least 30. They reported five non-fatal shootings on Sunday, three of which were incidents in which people were walking their dog or simply walking down the sidewalk when someone opened fire on them.

A 49-year-old woman “in the 100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard” was robbed at gunpoint just before 8 a.m. Sunday and one of the suspect’s shot her in the abdomen after stealing her belongings.

The victim was hospitalized in good condition.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a licensing requirement for legal gun ownership, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and an “assault weapons” ban, which includes a ban on “high capacity” magazines. Moreover, Chicago sits in Cook County and that county has an additional “assault weapons” ban.

Nevertheless, nearly 540 people have been killed in Chicago during 2023, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com