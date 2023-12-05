A Sandy Springs, Georgia, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. in an effort to protect his family.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted police saying “an unknown male unlawfully entered” the Sandy Springs home and “threatened to harm the homeowner.”

The Patch reported police were called but the homeowner shot the alleged intruder before officers arrived. Responding officers found the suspect’s body in the home.

Atlanta News First noted police said the homeowner, “While exercising his Second Amendment right to bear arms, defended himself and his family.”

Police stressed the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the community.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.