UNLV Attacker Was Shot and Killed by Campus Police

The 67-year-old suspect who launched an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus Wednesday was confronted by campus police, who shot and killed him.

UNLV’s University Police Chief Adam Garcia said campus officers responded to a report at 11:45 a.m. of shots fired and “immediately engaged the suspect in a shootout,” NBC News noted.

The shootout occurred outside of a campus building and the attacker was killed.

Breitbart News reported that the UNLV attacker killed three people and left a fourth critically wounded. And CNN said the attacker was a “career college professor.” It was later learned that the 67-year-old had applied to be a professor at UNLV “but was not hired,” according to ABC News.

ABC News also noted that “investigators have…determined that the victims killed were faculty or staff, not students.” This has led some to wonder if the failure to be hired played into the 67-year-old’s motivation.

Breitbart News reported that the UNLV campus is a gun-free zone. The school’s policy website points to a state law–NRS 2o2.265–which prohibits firearms on campuses, and the university policy mirrors that statute.

