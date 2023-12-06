Active Shooting Suspect ‘Deceased’ on Gun-Free UNLV Campus

An active shooting suspect has been “located and is deceased,” according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD), after reports of shots fired on the University of Las Vegas campus in Beam Hall Wednesday at 11:46 a.m.

Initial reports were followed by a report of shots fired in the Student Union as well:

The LVMPD tweeted:

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

There are reported injuries, but no word as to the degrees of injuries among reported victims.

UNLV prohibits guns on its campuses. The school’s policy website points to a state law–NRS 2o2.265–which prohibits firearms on campuses, and the university policy mirrors that statute.

