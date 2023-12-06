Report: UNLV Shooter Was 67-Year-Old College Professor

The individual who shot and killed three people at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday morning has been identified as a “career college professor,” CNN reported.

CNN reported the gunman was a “67-year-old career college professor whose connection to UNLV is unknown at this time.”

Breitbart News noted that reports came in that shots were fired in Beam Hall at 11:46 a.m. and more shots were reported in the Student Union.

At 1:37 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that the suspect was deceased.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill indicated that the suspect was killed by police. NBC News quoted McMahill saying, “If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken.”

A total of four gunshot victims were located by police, three of whom succumbed from the wounds. The fourth victim is in critical condition.

