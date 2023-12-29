Father Tracks Down, Shoots Man Who Allegedly Beat His Daughter

A Wood River, Illinois, father tracked down a man Tuesday suspected of beating his daughter and shot him, FOX 2 News reported.

The man’s daughter came home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, allegedly showing signs of having been beaten. The father went out searching for the culprit who beat her and found him “by Lewis and Clark Junior High School.”

An eyewitness said the father shot the man who allegedly beat the girl and the man allegedly shot the father too.

An eyewitness indicated “he heard a pop, he stepped outside and saw the [father] man standing over the younger one, pointing a gun at him.” The younger man was begging the father not to shoot him when the father said, “That’s my daughter! She means everything to me!”

The Belleview News-Democrat noted that police were called to the father’s home around 2:30 a.m. after the daughter arrived with signs of being beaten. Shots rang out while police were filling out paperwork.

Officers then found the alleged attacker and the daughter’s father and had both transported for treatment of their gunshot wounds.

