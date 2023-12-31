Elderly Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruder to Save Wife

A 76-year-old Redington Beach, Florida, homeowner shot and wounded an alleged intruder to save his wife from attack around 3 a.m. on December 27, 2023.

The Tampa Bay Times reported 51-year-old Robert Jackson allegedly used a rock to break a window out of the home, then entered the residence through the opening.

Once inside he allegedly attacked a 74-year-old woman and her husband, 76-year-old John Treadwell, intervened by shooting Jackson in the shoulder.

WFLA noted Jackson then fled the scene and allegedly tried, unsuccessfully, to break out hurricane-proof glass in the window of another home.

Neighbor John Paul McCarthy commented, “I heard the screaming and the yelling, and then I heard the gunshot. I couldn’t distinguish the glass breaking and all that, it was just commotion.”

McCarthy noted that Jackson ended up in the street, screaming, before being arrested.

He added, “We’ve lived on this street since 1969, and this is a first for commotion on the street.”

