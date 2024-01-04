Iowa Sheriff on School Shooting: ‘We Are Still Unclear on How Many Are Injured’

During a Thursday morning press conference, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante says his office received a 7:37 a.m. alert on a shooting at Perry High School and an officer arrived on scene within seven minutes.

Infante said there were “multiple gunshot victims,” adding, “We are still unclear on how many are injured.”

He added, “There is no further danger to the public. The community is safe.”

Infante said the shooting occurred at a time when many teachers and students were not at the school, which was best case scenario.

He said the identity of the shooter has been confirmed but that identity is not being released at this time.

Breitbart News reported that police were responding to reports of a shooting at Perry High School earlier Thursday morning. NBC News noted Perry is located about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Details about the incident remain at a minimum.

