Robbery Suspect Hospitalized After Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire

A robbery suspect was hospitalized in serious condition on New Year’s Day after an Akron, Ohio, Taco Bell employee opened fire.

The Kansas City Star reported police received a call of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they learned a 35-year-old suspect had allegedly robbed the store, firing a gun at a 21-year-old Taco Bell employee.

The employee returned fire, striking the robbery suspect “in the upper body.”

Cleveland.com noted the suspect was able to flee the scene but was discovered by authorities when he showed up Summa Health Akron City Hospital to have his gunshot wound treated. He is expected “to face robbery and other charges once he is released.”

Police ascertained that 33-year-old Rayshoun Bruce dropped off the robbery suspect at the hospital and Bruce was subsequently charged with robbery and booked into a county jail.

The Taco Bell employee was not injured in the incident.

