Virginia Democrats are expected to push numerous gun controls this legislative session, including an “assault weapons” ban, expanded gun-free zones for concealed carry, and gun lock requirements.

WTKR noted the Democrats will push for an “assault weapons” ban and for a requirement that a locking device be provided with every gun sold.

Democrats are also expected to pass legislation “[creating] liability for the owner of a gun if a minor uses it in a crime.”

The Washington Post pointed out Democrats are expected to push for a law to ban concealed carry in “restaurants that serve alcohol.”

These gun control efforts were on full display during Virginia’s Lobby Day, which coincided with Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. Pro-2A voices spoke outside the Virginia Capitol, as did anti-2A voices.

Virginia House Speaker Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) spoke outside the Capitol, referencing MLK and saying, “There is no honor in appropriating his memory for nefarious goals. So often his words are used by politicians … who stand in direct opposition to his beliefs or refused to take on the mantle of leadership toward racial inequality or toward income inequality or toward making sure our communities are safer.”

Scott did not mention MLK wanted to be able to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense but was denied such a permit in 1956 in Democrat-controlled Alabama.

Breitbart News observed Alabama had a “may issue” status for concealed carry at the time, which meant that ultimate approval for permits rested with the Democrat-run government apparatus.

Syndicated radio host Stacy Washington noted, “Martin Luther King Jr., was denied a concealed carry permit. His life was threatened a lot and he really wanted to protect himself with a concealed permit but he could not because he could not get one. This is hold-over racism from the Democrats and their Jim Crow era controls and all that.”

