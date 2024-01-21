Biden to Gun Owners: You’ll Need an F-16 to Go Against the Government

President Joe Biden again mocked gun owners over the weekend, suggesting they will need F-16 fighter jets if they are really serious about taking on the government.

Townhall reported Biden speaking to reporters, referencing Thomas Jefferson’s famous quote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

Biden said, “And I love people who say, the ‘blood of liberty,’ or excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots.’ Well, guess what, man, I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons…And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16.”

Biden made a similar statement in the middle of summer 2023 following from similar ridicule a year before.

Biden ridiculed lawful gun owners on Friday evening during a fundraiser with Democrat elites in California. https://t.co/z6U9Vd11vY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022

On June 21, 2023, the Washington Examiner noted Biden was pushing for a ban on AR-15 rifles when he said, ““We have to change. There’s a lot of things we can change, because the American people by and large agree you don’t need a weapon of war. I’m a Second Amendment guy. I taught it for four years, six years in law school. And guess what? It doesn’t say that you can own any weapon you want.”

He went on to say, “You know, I love these guys who say the Second Amendment is … you know, the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots,” Biden said. “Well, if [you] want to do that, you want to work against the government, you need an F-16. You need something else than just an AR-15.”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins