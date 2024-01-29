A resident in a Houston, Texas, home opened fire Sunday around 12:30 a.m., striking one alleged robber multiple times after noticing he and his accomplices were attempting to rob another family member.

The Houston Chronicle explained that the incident unfolded when “three men exited a white SUV, believed to be a Ford, and rushed toward a man as he was getting out of his car and trying to go inside his house.” A family member inside the house heard the commotion, looked outside, and opened fire on the three alleged robbers.

An exchange of gunfire followed as at least some of the robbery suspects returned fire. Two of the suspects were then able to get back into their SUV and flee the scene while the third suspect tried to flee on foot.

ABC 13 noted police quickly apprehended the suspect who had fled on foot.

Houston police Lt. T. Trometer said, “Police units arrived and were able to locate one of the suspects in a nearby neighborhood. He had injuries, gunshot wounds to the legs and one to the arm.”

The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The other two suspects have not yet been apprehended.

