Gun Owners of America (GOA) is urging senators to grill Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Thursday over alleged privacy violations of gun buyers.

Yellen is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday.

FOX News reported that GOA is reacting to news that “federal investigators asked banks to search and filter customer transactions for terms related to the firearms industry.”

Aidan Johnston, GOA’s director of federal affairs, sent a letter to senators in which he wrote, “Congress cannot allow the federal government to continue establishing and expanding databases on guns and gun owners.”

Johnston continued, “Whether it is the misuse of gun store records and financial data by the Department of Justice or firearm transaction data by the Department of the Treasury, data collection on guns and their lawful owners must be stopped.”

In a previous report, FOX noted that the Treasury Department’s Office of Stakeholder Integration and Engagement in the Strategic Operations of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) provided banks and financial institutions with “suggested search terms and Merchant Category Codes for identifying transactions on behalf of federal law enforcement.”

The banks and financial institutions were to watch for words and phrases that included: “Trump,” “MAGA,” “Biden,” “Kamala,” “Antifa,” “White Power,” “Camp Auschwitz,” “Proud B,” “Storm, the,” “Capitol,” “Groyper Army,” “Threepers,” “boogaloo,” “civil war,” “last sons,” “kill,” “shoot,” “gun,” “death,” “murder,” “Pelosi,” “Schumer,” and “Pence.”

