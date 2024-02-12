Report: Woman Who Opened Fire in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Had ‘Free Palestine’ Written on Gun

The woman who opened fire in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday reportedly had “Free Palestine” written on her gun.

Breitbart News noted the Lakewood Church attacker was a woman with a long gun. She entered the church in a trench coat and had a backpack. She also had a 4- or 5- year-old child with her.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner explained that the attacker was confronted by two off-duty officers — a 38-year-old Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent and a 28-year-old Houston PD off-duty officer — both of whom opened fire, shooting the woman.

Finner said that once she was shot, the alleged shooter “threatened” and claimed to have explosives. She then succumbed to her gunshot wounds.

The woman is believed to have fired approximately 12 rounds.

BREAKING: Footage of another active shooting that took place a while ago at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. This was recorded at the time the shots were being fired.#Houston #houstontx #Breaking pic.twitter.com/47vpCsGsH0 — Target Reporter (@Target_Reporter) February 11, 2024

As of early afternoon Monday, the female shooter remains unidentified, but CNN reported that she had “Free Palestine” written on her long gun.

ABC News also pointed out that “Free Palestine” was written on the woman’s gun.

The child who was with the shooter was shot during the incident and is in critical condition, according to CNN. A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident as well, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

