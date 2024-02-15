Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu reacted to Wednesday’s parade shooting by claiming guns are too easy to get in the United States, and he called for more laws.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, just as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade was ending. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident.

Omenihu pushed gun control before any information about the number of guns involved was made public, how those guns were acquired, and the ages and identities of the alleged shooters.

He posted to X:

Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 14, 2024

Omenihu did not list any specific gun controls that he would like to see instituted; he simply pressed for someone to “fix these gun laws.” He did not mention that states with stringent laws, such as California and New York, continue to be plagued with shootings by criminals who do not obey gun control laws.

For example, California has nearly every gun control imaginable, yet shootings remain a common fixture in that state.

California is the number one state for gun control, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. They have a red flag law, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a ten-day waiting period for gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and ammunition controls, among other things.

Yet on June 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported that California led the nation in “active shooter incidents.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.