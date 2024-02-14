Officials: 3 Individuals Detained over Kansas City Shooting

During a Wednesday night press conference, Kanas City officials and law enforcement noted that the number of shooting victims exceeds 20 and three individuals are now detained.

Breitbart News previously reported: “Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Shortly after the 2 p.m. shooting occurred, information indicated that two armed individuals were detained and Breitbart News reported that information.

In the 6:30 p.m. press conference, carried by 12 KWCH, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves made clear that three individuals are now detained “and under investigation.”

She said the number of individuals shot is 22, one of whom died.

Chief Graves said police do not have a motive at this time, and they are asking witnesses to contact them and share any video they may have taken on their mobile phones.

