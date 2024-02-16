14-Year-Old Home Alone Shoots, Kills Alleged Robber

A 14-year-old boy home alone in Houston, Texas, shot and killed an alleged robber around 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported that the 14-year-old “saw the man at the front door…[allegedly] wearing gloves and a backpack.”

The 14-year-old’s parents were gone. He grabbed a handgun and “fired five or six shots at the man,” killing the alleged robber.

FOX 26 noted there had been “three calls in the area about someone who was kicking and pulling on doors in the neighborhood while asking for money.”

A neighbor, Araceli Herrera, saw the whole thing, including the boy opening the door and firing shots. She said she even saw the alleged robber collapse.

Herrera indicated the 14-year-old’s mother returned home shortly after the incident occurred and the boy handed his mother the handgun.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “We’re still trying to confirm if [the deceased man] had opened the door, or unlocked the door, or [was] just pulling back and forth on the doorknob.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.