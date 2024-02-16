Joe Biden Claims ‘More Mass Shootings in 2024’ than ‘Days in the Year’

President Joe Biden (D) claimed on Thursday that there had been more mass shootings in 2024 “than days in the year.”

Biden posted his claim on X:

He offered no substantiation of his claim, no reference to where he found evidence of “more mass shootings … than there have been days in the year.”

Biden made a similar assertion on May 7, 2023, claiming there had been “roughly 200 mass shootings” in America at that point in 2023.

Breitbart News noted that Biden’s claim was reminiscent of others made by many on the left who had begun to use figures from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). The GVA replaced the standard definition of a mass shooting with one that counts incidents in which there are “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

In other words, a drive-by shooting in which four people are wounded is labeled a “mass shooting” by GVA.

Breitbart News also reported that the Hill relied on GVA’s numbers and reported more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022.

