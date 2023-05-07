Fact Check: Biden Claims 200 Mass Shootings in USA Thus Far in 2023

CLAIM: President Joe Biden reacted to the Allen, Texas, outlet mall attack by claiming “there have been roughly 200 mass shootings” in America thus far in 2023.

VERDICT: FALSE, as long as one adheres to the standard definition of a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more individuals were killed by one attacker in one incident.

Biden said, “American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts.”

The count that many on the left have begun to watch is that of the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which replaced the standard definition of a mass shooting with one that counts incidents in which there are “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

In other words, a drive-by shooting in which four people are wounded is labeled a “mass shooting” by GVA.

Breitbart News noted that the Hill relied on GVA’s numbers and reported over 600 mass shootings in the U.S. last year. Now Biden is claiming over 200 such shootings at this point in 2023.

Conversely, a database maintained by the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University uses the standard definition of a “mass shooting” and shows there were 19 such incidents in the U.S. from January 1, 2023, to May 2, 2023.

