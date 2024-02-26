Four men were left with serious injuries following a shooting early Thursday morning in gun-controlled Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Daily Mail reported that the four men were in a BMW when “a gunman wielding an automatic weapon unleashed a hail of bullets” on them.

However, CBC noted White Rock Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Chantal Sears indicated law enforcement does not know exactly how many gunmen may have been involved.

Sears said, “There were definitely multiple rounds fired but we don’t know if there was one shooter or multiple shooters at this time.”

The driver of the BMW crashed after the shots were fired and four men were hospitalized in serious condition.

A vehicle, believed to have belonged to a shooting suspect, was found shortly thereafter ablaze in Surrey, British Columbia.

