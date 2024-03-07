Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) signed legislation Thursday making South Carolina the twenty-ninth constitutional carry state.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that South Carolina was on the verge of adopting constitutional carry.

McMaster signed the legislation Thursday, and it took effect immediately:

With my signature, South Carolina is now the 29th state in the country with constitutional carry. This bill expands the Second Amendment rights of our law-abiding citizens and will keep violent criminals behind bars with increased penalties for illegal gun use and possession. pic.twitter.com/gHq9QKf8TP — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 7, 2024

WPDE noted that the constitutional carry law allows law-abiding South Carolinians who are 18 years old and older to carry a gun for self-defense without first having to get permission from the government.

The new law contains “increased penalties for illegal gun use and possession.”

The other 28 constitutional carry states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming (Note: Louisiana’s constitutional carry law takes effect on July 4, 2024.)

