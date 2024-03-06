The South Carolina Senate passed the constitutional carry conference report on Wednesday and on Thursday Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) will sign it into law.

The legislation will take effect immediately.

On March 5, Breitbart News noted that constitutional carry passed the House after being taken up by a legislative committee comprised of three House and three Senate members, who cleaned the bill up then released it via a conference report.

RELATED VIDEO — NBA Star John Salley on Being Armed for Self-Defense: People Feel Safer with Guns:

The conference report passed the state House on Tuesday and passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

Constitutional carry will be signed into law by McMaster during a private signing ceremony on Thursday and a ceremonial, non-private signing will occur at a future date.

The other 28 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming (Note: Louisiana’s constitutional carry law takes effect on July 4, 2024.)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.