At Least 32 Shot During Easter Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 32 people were shot, four of them fatally, during Easter weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday, when a 29-year-old man was shot in a drive-by incident in a parking lot “in the 800-block of 87th Street.”

At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded while sitting inside a home “in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street.” He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police believe the 41-year-old was shot by someone who knew him, but no other details on the possible shooter were given.

Five females were shot on Easter Sunday at 1:00 a.m. The Associated Press noted that this shooting occurred when “an unknown assailant fired multiple shots toward them and fled the scene.”

The shooting victims were ages 6, 17, and 20, along with two 19-year-olds. One of the 19-year-olds was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 103 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024.

