March 2024 Marks 56th Consecutive Month of More Than One Million Gun Sale Background Checks

March 2024 ended with more than 1.4 million National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks for gun sales, stretching the current streak of more than one million background checks to 56 months.

The FBI reported a total of 2,626,068 checks during March 2024, slightly over one million of which were checks on concealed carry permit applicants, permit holders, etc.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) adjusted the reported data to reflect only background checks for gun sales and noted a final figure of 1,442,061 checks.

The NSSF noted in a release obtained by Breitbart News, “March 2024 marks the 56th month in a row that has exceeded 1 million adjusted background checks in a single month.”

It should be noted that the figure of 1,442,061 NICS checks for guns sales does not mean 1,442,061 guns were sold. Background checks are not conducted on firearms but on those who wish to purchase firearms, and someone who passes a NICS check can buy more than one gun at once. Moreover, nearly half the states in the Union allow people with concealed carry permits to purchase guns in their respective states without going through a NICS check (because the concealed carry permit requires a regular NICS check for renewal).

The sales/transfers conducted via concealed carry permits would be in addition to those conducted via the one million plus NICS checks for gun sales.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.