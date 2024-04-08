Shots were fired during a deposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, at a Summerlin law office Monday morning and two people were killed, according to KTNV.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) indicated they received a call on the shooting at 10:04 a.m.

KTNV reported the suspected shooter allegedly killed himself after killing the other two people.

8 NewsNow pointed out that LVMPD indicated there is no threat to the public.

