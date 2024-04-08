St. Louis Apartment Resident Shoots Alleged Naked Intruder

A St. Louis, Missouri, resident shot an alleged naked intruder in an apartment building on Friday around 2 p.m.

FOX 2 Now reported the alleged intruder, a 32-year-old man, entered the apartment by breaking through a wall. The suspect then allegedly made threats against the 36-year-old resident and his family.

KMOV noted the resident feared for his family’s safety and shot the alleged intruder.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.

Police are investigating the incident as a self-defense shooting.

Breitbart News reported that an alleged home intruder in San Antonio, Texas, was shot multiple times by a homeowner around 9 p.m. on Saturday. The 50-year-old alleged intruder died from his wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.