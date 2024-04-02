Alleged Intruder Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times by Homeowner

An alleged home intruder in San Antonio, Texas, died Saturday shortly after being shot multiple times by a homeowner around 9 p.m.

The alleged intruder was 59 years old, and the homeowner is 27, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Officers who responded to the call about a shooting found the 59-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Intruder shot and killed by East Side homeowner, police say https://t.co/Q6hhuuqtSU — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) March 31, 2024

KSAT noted that the 59-year-old is alleged to have “forced his way into the home and assaulted the victim.” The homeowner indicated he feared for his life and shot the alleged intruder.

Officers believe the homeowner acted in self-defense.

