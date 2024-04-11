Vice President Kamala Harris posted a video to X on Thursday in which she praised the ATF’s proposed rule which will force background checks on private gun sales.

President Biden boasted about the proposed ATF rule Thursday morning as well.

Breitbart News explained that the ATF’s proposed rule changes the definition of what it means to be “engaged in the business of selling guns,” thereby expanding the instances in which an unlicensed seller — i.e., a private citizen — must use the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) to sell or transfer a gun.

In Harris’s video, she claimed the expanded background checks will “save lives.” She then went on to push for Congress to pass more gun control, including red flag laws, an “assault weapons” ban, and literally universal background checks.

As the head of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, I am proud to announce that all gun dealers must conduct background checks no matter where or how they sell. This will save lives and keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/5fe3TmUerR — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 11, 2024

Harris did not mention that California has had an “assault weapons” ban since 1989, universal background checks since the early 1990s, and a red flag law since 2014. In fact, California has more gun control than any other state.

Nevertheless, in 2021, California was the number one state for “active shooter incidents.”

