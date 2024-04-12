Eight allegedly armed jewelry store robbers fled Oakland’s Phuong Jewelry Wednesday after the 76-year-old owner emerged from the back of the store holding a shotgun.

ABC 7 reported the attempted robbery occurred in broad daylight, around 12:30 p.m.

Phuong Jewelry is family owned and the 69-year-old mother was working at the time of the allegedly robbery.

ABC 7 noted: “Surveillance shows 69-year old mother Diane ducking for cover and screaming for help as those eight individuals smash nearly every single case and ransack the shop. With no security guard on duty at the time, Diane’s 76-year-old husband comes storming in wielding a firearm which scares the suspects away.”

8 armed suspects ransacked the legacy Oakland Chinatown business Phuong Jewelry yesterday at around 12:30. The family tells me, in less than one minute 85-90% of their inventory was taken. Watch as owner Diane runs to the back & gets her year old husband. He storms out with a… pic.twitter.com/pvsiiUeoiz — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 12, 2024

News 9 Live pointed out the store has been robbed before, but the owners indicated the Wednesday incident “was the worst robbery that the family-owned business had experienced.”

Democrat-run Oakland saw crime rise exponentially in 2023.

On February 2, 2024, CNN observed that police data showed “Robberies grew 38% last year in Oakland, …burglaries increased 23%, [and] motor vehicle theft jumped 44%.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.