8 Shot During Street Takeover Party in Democrat-Controlled Memphis

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, during a road takeover at an “unsanctioned public party” in Democrat-controlled Memphis on Saturday night.

The Associated Press reported “an estimated 200 to 300 attendees” had gathered when “at least two people” began shooting. Two men died of gunshot wounds at the scene and six others were hospitalized, one in critical condition.

Initial reports on the incident claimed 16 people were shot, but Memphis Police issued an update on the incident late Saturday night, noting that eight, including two fatalities, is the correct number:

The AP noted that the party goers “did not appear to have been issued a city permit.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.