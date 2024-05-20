Two Injured in Shooting at Cape Central High School Graduation in Missouri

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred Sunday at Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony, held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Channel3 Now reported the incident, which occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., following a fight that broke out in the upper level of the Show Me Center.

One shot was fired after the fight, and two people were injured.

WSIL noted that the school released a statement after the incident, which said, “No students or staff members were injured. Thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show-Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely.”

The school went on to say, “We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show-Me Center and for Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call.”

A person of interest is in custody, and all Monday activities at the school building are canceled.

