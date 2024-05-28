At Least 41 Shot During Memorial Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 41 people were shot, nine of them fatally during Memorial Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that ten people were shot in Chicago during the first night of the holiday weekend and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By the time Sunday night arrived, at least 31 people were shot and the number of weekend shooting fatalities was at five.

One of the shooting fatalities was a five-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat of a car. FOX 32 noted a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the five-year-old’s killer(s).

On Tuesday morning, with the Memorial Weekend complete, ABC 7 pointed out that the total number of weekend shooting fatalities had risen to nine.

One of the additional shooting fatalities was discovered Memorial Day morning at 6:02 a.m. “in the 1400-block of Sacramento Avenue,” when police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man later died at the hospital.

Roughly two and a half hours later, a 43-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded “in the 8000-block of Stewart Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood.”

Around 5 p.m. Monday “in the Albany Park neighborhood’s 3100-block of West Carmen Avenue,” a 23-year-old was close to the street when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, severely wounding him. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

