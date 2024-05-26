Chicago: 10 Shot During First Night of Memorial Day Weekend

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago during the first night of Memorial Day Weekend.

ABC 7 reported that two fatalities occurred in a double homicide in which two men were shot in the head. Police found the men “in an alley near Leland and Troy” around 11:30 p.m. The two were dead at the scene.

NBC Chicago reported that both deceased men were in their 20s.

Chicago Police

Breitbart News noted that three men were shot within the span of 48 hours at the same address in Chicago last week.

Two men, one aged 20 and another aged 23, were shot Wednesday night around 8 p.m. at the address and a 48-year-old man was shot Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. at the address.

Since January 1, 2024, there have been 179 homicides in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

