Chicago: At Least 31 Shot Friday Through Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend

At least 31 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday through Sunday during Memorial Day weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that ten people were shot in Chicago during the first night of the holiday weekend. Two of the ten shooting victims died from their wounds.

NBC Chicago reported a third fatal shooting occurred around “1 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Harding.” A 39-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when someone opened fire on him. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Roughly two hours later a group of individuals was standing on the sidewalk “in the 1300 block of South Christiana” when someone opened fire on them. A 28-year-old was fatally wounded from a shot to the back.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. a five-year-old girl was shot and killed while sitting in the back seat of a car parked “in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue.” It seems that the attacker was targeting people standing near the vehicle, not the girl herself.

In Chicago, as in all of Illinois, residents must get a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in order to legally own a gun. The process for getting the card involves an in-depth background check by the Illinois State Police.

Other regulations in effect in Chicago include the statewide “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and more. Moreover, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has its own “assault weapons” ban.

Despite all the Democrats’ gun control, over 180 people have been killed in Chicago since January 1, 2024.

