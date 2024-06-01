Affordable Beauty and Performance: Wimberley Arms WT113 Over Under

The Wimberley Arms WT113 over under 12 gauge shotgun is a beautiful firearm that swings on target with ease and performs like many higher end shotguns, but at roughly a fourth of the cost.

Over under shotguns are extremely popular for sporting clays, as well as dove and quail hunting. And a simple perusal of over under prices demonstrates that shotguns ranging between $2,999 and $7,999 are the norm. (And one can pay far more than $7,999.)

The WT113 enters the field at about $875. It ships with a variety of chokes, allowing the owner to adjust his shot pattern to best suit the day’s activities, be those hunting or running a sporting clay course.

The front sight is fiberoptic and glows bright as it soaks up light. The sight is easy to find that end of those 30 inch barrels, and that ease contributes to the accuracy of the firearm.

Something else that contributes to WT113’s accuracy is the gun’s overall balance, which is excellent. The WT113 has a good trigger as well, which, when combined with the sighting layout and balance, enables the gun to far exceed the performance one might expect from a $875 over under.

On range day with a group of approximately 12 target shooters–most all of whom were shooting rifles and handguns–we pulled out the clay thrower and passed the WT113 around for everyone to shoot. After myriad rifle rounds, 9mm, .45, and 12 gauge rounds had been fired, the group made clear that shooting the WT113 was their favorite part of the day.

The WT113 was designed by Wimberley Arms, in Dallas, Texas, and made in Turkey. (Caveat: This author has a soft spot for Texas and for Turkish shotguns, personally owning some Turkish-made semiautomatics that will run flawlessly, even when extremely dirty and long overdue for a cleaning.)

One more thing: The receiver of the WT113 has a golden outlaid pheasant on the left and right sides, and the contrast between the golden bird and the black shotgun is aesthetically appealing.

The WT113 delivers far more in the categories of beauty of performance than one would expect in an over under for less than $900. It is worth serious consideration for anyone who is just starting to look at over under shotguns or thinking about buying their first one.

