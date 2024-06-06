On Thursday, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) pledged to litigate on Donald Trump’s behalf if the NYPD revokes his concealed carry permit.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that the NYPD was preparing to revoke Donald Trump’s concealed carry permit following the numerous felony convictions handed down by the jury last week.

CNN pointed out the permit was actually suspended on April 1, 2023, following Trump’s indictment on various charges. And the New York Times noted an investigation into the matter is underway by the NYPD and it is anticipated that Trump’s permit will be revoked once it ends.

However, the NYT pointed admitted that Trump “has the right to file a challenge to the move.”

Enter the SAF, which made clear on Thursday it will litigate on Trump’s behalf should his permit be revoked.

SAF founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb said, “Donald Trump has no history of violent crime [and] under the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen ruling, which requires gun laws to have some analogous connection to historical regulation at the time the Founders wrote the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Mr. Trump should not lose his Second Amendment rights.”

He added, “There is no historical nexus to deny someone, including Trump, of their gun rights over such a conviction.”

Gottlieb concluded, “The attack on Trump’s gun rights emphasizes the need to revisit existing gun control laws and change them to protect an individual’s gun rights.” Gottlieb observed, “Until that happens, we will be more than happy to meet New York State or the federal government in court.”

