The NYPD is preparing to revoke Donald Trump’s concealed carry permit following the numerous felony convictions handed down by the jury last week.

CNN reported the permit was actually suspended on April 1, 2023, following Trump’s indictment on various charges. The NYPD will now move beyond mere suspension, revoking the permit altogether.

The New York Times noted, “Under federal law and state law in New York and Florida, people with felony convictions are barred from possessing a firearm.”

A investigation into the matter is underway by the NYPD and it is anticipated that Trump’s permit will be revoked once it ends. However, Trump “has the right to file a challenge to the move.”

Trump is permitted to carry three specific handguns, two of which were surrendered to the NYPD on March 31, 2023. The third one was “was lawfully moved to Florida,” according to senior law enforcement official.

CBS News noted that Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts last week. Both his poll numbers and contributions to his campaign have risen since the convictions.

