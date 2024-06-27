Tucker Carlson: ‘I Have Guns at Home and Often on My Person’

While responding to a gun control question from a reporter in Australia Tuesday, Tucker Carlson not only rejected the idea of gun control but stressed, “I have guns at home and often on my person when I’m in the United States.”

The reporter led into the gun control question by intimating that Carlson holds to views similar to the Buffalo shooter’s, a white man who attacked and killed black Americans at a grocery store on May 14, 2022.

Carlson not only rejected the accusation but made clear that his concerns for America are concerns that all Americans, regardless of skin color, share and feel. He noted that his concerns are that our economy is not keeping people happy, therefore, Americans of all races are not having children at a rate sufficient to keep the population thriving.

He specifically emphasized this is as true for black Americans as it is for white Americans, noting, “Americans are not having kids because they can’t afford to, and nobody in charge cares.”

Carlson, in his response, stressed that pointing out that black Americans and white Americans share the same concerns “does not inspire mass shootings.”

Instead of dealing with the clarification of Carlson’s position, the reporter asked, “So therefore, you support gun control?”

Carlson responded by saying, “What? I thought it couldn’t get any dumber, but it just did. No, I don’t support disarming law-abiding people so they can’t defend themselves, so the government has a monopoly on violence? I don’t think so.”

He added, “A sovereign person has the right to defend himself and his family, period. … I have guns at home and often on my person when I’m in the United States, because I want to defend myself and those I love against violence. That’s the point.”

