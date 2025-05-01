3 Democrats Withdraw Support for Rep. Thanedar’s Trump Impeachment Proposal

Just one other Democrat is supporting Rep. Shri Thanedar’s (D-MI) proposed impeachment of President Donald Trump after three other representatives asked for their names to be removed from it.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), and Robin Kelly (D-IL) all submitted official requests to have their support withdrawn from the India-born congressman’s impeachment proposal on Tuesday, stating they had been mistaken on certain aspects of it.

“Congressman Mfume removed himself as a co-sponsor from H. Res. 353 because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally — and he preferred to err on the side of caution,” a spokesperson for Mfume said in a statement obtained by the Hill.

Kelly’s office gave the same reason, stating that she “was under the impression that the resolution was drafted and reviewed by both the House Judiciary Committee and Leadership when she originally signed on during a vote series on the floor,” Kelly’s spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

The outlet’s request for comment from Nadler’s office did not receive a reply.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) is now Thanedar’s only remaining impeachment supporter after he introduced the proposal on Monday.

“I can not speak for the actions of other members. But I am doing this because Trump has blatantly violated the constitution,” Thanedar told the Hill on Wednesday.

The three House Democrats’ decision to drop their support came soon after House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-CA) pointed out the Republicans’ majority in Congress.

“Impeachment is, at times, a tool that can be used. This president is no stranger to that; he’s been impeached twice,” Aguilar told reporters at the Capitol earlier this week. “But we don’t have any confidence that House and Senate Republicans would do their jobs. And so this is not an exercise that we’re willing to undertake.”

Thanedar claims Trump is “unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy.”

“This isn’t leadership — this is tyranny,” he declared, as Breitbart News reported:

