Tulsa police officers found an alleged burglar lying on the sidewalk bleeding after an employee in a dispensary opened fire around 3:47 a.m. Friday.

The Broken Arrow Sentinel reported that the store employee was sleeping in the business when he was awoken by the sound of shattering glass. Upon investigating the noise, the employee saw the suspect allegedly trying to reach inside and open the front door.

The employee grabbed his gun and opened fire.

According to the Sentinel, “Officers arrived to find an unidentified white male lying on the sidewalk directly in front of the business wearing a ski mask and a hoodie pulled over his head. He had been shot several times.”

The Tulsa Police Department noted that the employee who shot the alleged burglar indicated “the business had been burglarized the previous night so he and his girlfriend came to sleep there overnight.”

The alleged burglar is expected to survive.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.