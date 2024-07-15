Team USA’s coach, Steve Kerr, and point guard Steph Curry responded to Saturday’s failed assassination attempt on former President Trump by pushing for more gun control.

USA Today quoted Curry saying:

All the conversations around the election and the state of politics in our country, and then you have a situation like this, which just [creates] a lot of emotions around things that we need to correct as a people…. Obviously, gun control first and foremost, because the fact that that’s even possible for somebody to have an attack like that.

Team USA coach Kerr, a long-time gun control proponent, reacted to the assassination attempt by criticizing “gun culture.”

Kerr said:

It’s such a demoralizing day for our country, and it’s yet another example of not only our political division but also our gun culture. A 20-year-old with an AR-15 trying to shoot the former president. It’s hard to process everything, and it’s scary to think about where this goes because of the issues that already exist in the country. So this is a terrible day.”

Breitbart News reported that John Cleese, of Monty Python fame, responded to the failed assassination by pointing the finger at the NRA:

Just waiting for the NRA to explain that shootings are not facilitated by guns — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 14, 2024

Breitbart News also reported that Tennessee state Sen. London Lamar (D) reacted to the failed assassination attempt by expressing hope it would convince Republicans to support gun control.

Lamar posted to X:

Now that Trump has stated he’s fine… I wonder will he consider sensible gun laws? Gun violence is too rampant in our country and I hope this situation changes the minds of his followers and Republican lawmakers. — Senator London Lamar (@SenatorLamar) July 13, 2024

Author Stephen King also chimed in, mocking the Republican Party for rejecting efforts to ban the AR-15 rifle.

King wrote, “An AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle was used in the Butler shooting. These are the guns the Republican party — and Trump — want to protect.”

Ironically, neither King nor Cleese mentioned there are 28,144,000 rifles in circulation that are AR-15 or AK-47 style, yet only one of those more than 28 million guns was used in that heinous fashion.

