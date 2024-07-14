Monty Python’s John Cleese reacted to the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump by pointing the finger at the NRA.

Cleese posted to X:

The alleged shooter, a 20-year-old, used an AR-15-style rifle. Cleese did not mention there are 28,144,000 such rifles in circulation, yet only one of those more than 28 million guns was used in that heinous fashion.

Sadly, Cleese was not the only person to try to shift blame from the shooter to the gun.

For example, Breitbart News reported that Tennessee state Sen. London Lamar (D) reacted to the failed assassination attempt by expressing hope it would convince Republicans to support gun control. And author Stephen King responded to the failed assassination by mocking the Republican Party for rejecting efforts to ban the AR-15 rifle.

