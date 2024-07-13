Tennessee state Sen. London Lamar (D) reacted to the assassination attempt on former President Trump by expressing hope that it will convince Republicans to support gun control.

Lamar did not mention the alleged would-be assassin was apparently killed by good guys with guns.

She posted to X:

Now that Trump has stated he’s fine… I wonder will he consider sensible gun laws? Gun violence is too rampant in our country and I hope this situation changes the minds of his followers and Republican lawmakers. — Senator London Lamar (@SenatorLamar) July 13, 2024

At the time of Lamar’s post to X there is no knowledge of the type of firearm used in the assassination attempt nor any news on how it was acquired.

One might wonder what gun control would work when the type of firearm is unknown and the means of acquisition unclear.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Trump released a statement on Truth Social after the shooting thanking “the Secret Service, and all of law Enforcement for their rapid response on the shooting.”

He also expressed sorrow for the innocent in the crowd who was killed during the attack.