Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) reacted to news of the shooting at Apalachee High School by pushing for more gun laws before the details of the shooting incident were known.

In a post to X, Warnock wrote, “Until we center the people and start a serious, bipartisan conversation in Washington & state capitols across the country to advance popular, commonsense gun safety reforms, the sad truth is it’s only a matter of time before this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door.”

He used another post to say, “Mass shootings as routine aren’t the cost of freedom, they’re the cost of blind obstinance. We don’t have to live this way. If we refuse to act while our children are dying, and in a moment when no one is safe from rampant gun violence, then shame on us.”

Warnock did not name which gun control would prevent those with criminal intent from acting on their desires. And he did not mention that California has, at a state level, every gun control the Democrats are pushing federally yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Breitbart News noted that President Biden also pushed more gun control before the details of the Apalachee High School shooting were known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.