Fifteen-year-old Carly Gregg is on trial for allegedly shooting her mother to death with a .357 Magnum handgun and then lured her stepdad home in an attempt to kill him too.

The shootings occurred on March 19 and were the result of Gregg’s alleged drug use being discovered.

The New York Post reported that surveillance video from inside the family’s Brandon, Mississippi, home, allegedly showed Gregg walking through the home while holding the handgun behind her back. She then allegedly went into her mother’s room and sounds of gunshots and the mother’s screams filled the house.

Gregg then allegedly sent “loving texts” to her stepdad, Heath Smylie, to lure him home. Once Smylie arrived home Gregg shot him but he survived the incident.

The Clarion Ledger noted that Smylie testified in court that he received texts from his wife’s phone on March 19, asking him if he was coming home, among other things. He now believes those texts were sent by Gregg after she shot her mother.

