During Thursday’s executive gun control push, Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris shouted out “all the survivors we have lost.”

She did this including her gun control push, which included calls for an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, red flag laws, and gun storage requirements.

Harris named Natalie, a student who had survived the September 4, 2024, Apalachee High School attack, then said, “On behalf of her, on behalf of all the survivors [and] all the survivors we have lost, let us continue to fight to end the epidemic of gun violence and to keep our communities and our children safe.”

Earlier in her speech, Harris falsely claimed that gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children in America.

Breitbart News noted this claim was first made by President Biden on June 2, 2022, and it was false then as well.

Biden spoke Thursday, after Harris finished, and he claimed he has “been to all but three mass shootings in the United States of America.”

