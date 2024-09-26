While announcing more executive gun control Thursday night, President Joe Biden (D) claimed he has “been to all but three mass shootings in the United States of America.”

Biden was talking about “spending time with surviving families” when he said, “I’ve been to all but three mass shootings in the United States of America.”

Understand that the National Firearms Act (1934) was passed, in part, because of the St. Valentine’s massacre of 1929. Seven people were killed in that shooting, but Biden was not born until 1942 so he could not have “been there” for that one.

In September 1949, a mass shooting in Camden, New Jersey, left 13 dead. Biden has not said whether he was “there” for it.

On August 1, 1966, a mass shooter opened fire from the tower on the University of Texas. That shooting occurred at a time when Biden would have been transitioning from the University of Delaware to Syracuse University, so it is hard to see how he was “there” for that one.

To take a different approach, Axios used the same data Democrats and gun control groups rely on to report “656 mass shootings” in the U.S in 2023. Was Biden “there” for all those as well?

